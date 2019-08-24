As Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) Share Value Rose, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Increased Its Stake by $382,032; Penney J C (JCP) Holder Masters Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $3.00 Million

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Penney J C Corp Inc (JCP) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 3.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 39.73% . The hedge fund held 7.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43 million, down from 10.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Penney J C Corp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.28% or $0.0307 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5508. About 12.23 million shares traded or 38.07% up from the average. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) has declined 67.66% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JCP News: 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Five Classes of WBCMT 2005-C17; 17/05/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC – COMPANY ENDED QUARTER WITH LIQUIDITY OF APPROXIMATELY $2 BLN; 22/05/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC JCP.N SAYS RON TYSOE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 22/05/2018 – Cramer: JC Penney’s CEO leaving means the company is doomed; 17/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Down as Walmart, JCPenney Earnings Weigh — Consumer Roundup; 30/04/2018 – JCPenney, Lionel Ritchie in Collaboration for Bedding and Bath Line; 17/05/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC – JEWELRY, SEPHORA, MEN’S AND SALON WERE CO’S TOP PERFORMING DIVISIONS & CATEGORIES DURING QUARTER; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades One and Affirms Nine Classes of GSMS 2011-GC5; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms J.C. Penney Cfr Of B1; Assigns A Rating Of B2 To Its Proposed Senior Secured Second Priority Notes; 17/05/2018 – J C PENNEY – 2018 ADJ EPS NOW EXPECTED TO BE LOSS OF $0.07 TO EARNINGS OF $0.13

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) by 20.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 7,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 47,717 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 39,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.34. About 969,883 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 08/05/2018 – Perrigo 1Q Net $81M; 16/05/2018 – Aspen’s $1 Billion Formula Unit Is Said to Draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO ENTERED $1B SR CREDIT LINE, EU350M TERM FACILITY; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO; 07/03/2018 – Perrigo Announces Final FDA Approval and Planned Launch for the Store Brand OTC Equivalent of Mucinex® DM Maximum Strength Extended Release Tablets; 07/03/2018 – Perrigo Announces Final FDA Approval and Planned Launch for the Store Brand OTC Equivalent of Mucinex® DM Maximum Strength Ext; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo 1Q Adj EPS $1.26; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO CONFIRMS FIRST TO FILE PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC VER; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo 1Q EPS 57c; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Expects Complete Response Letter On Generic Version Of ProAir®

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) by 1.41 million shares to 3.41 million shares, valued at $39.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 353,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 853,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

