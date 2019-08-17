As Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) Valuation Declined, Holder Foundation Resource Management Trimmed by $436,478 Its Position; Zafgen (ZFGN) Shareholder Mangrove Partners Lifted Stake

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 471,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 64.45% . The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 737,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.0144 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8342. About 124,347 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018

Foundation Resource Management Inc decreased its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc sold 62,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.89% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Permian Basin Royalty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.03% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 84,695 shares traded. Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) has declined 42.98% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PBT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Permian Basin Royalty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBT); 18/05/2018 – Permian Basin Royalty Trust Announces May Cash Distribution; 20/04/2018 – Permian Basin Royalty Trust Announces April Cash Distribution And 2018 Reserve Quantities; 19/03/2018 Permian Basin Royalty Trust Announces March Cash Distribution

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 5 investors sold PBT shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 3.34 million shares or 21.72% less from 4.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Limited Com has 0% invested in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT). Regions Fincl owns 648 shares. Edge Wealth Llc has 0% invested in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT). Foundation Mngmt invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT). Eaton Vance Management stated it has 0% in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT). Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 179 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT). Advisory Service Net Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT). Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0% in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT). Mcgowan Group Inc Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 155,783 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Associates holds 11,761 shares. The California-based Mraz Amerine And Inc has invested 0.16% in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT). 14,900 were reported by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Incorporated. Us Bank & Trust De accumulated 5,000 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp owns 343,151 shares.

