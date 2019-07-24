As Perkinelmer (PKI) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Cadence Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding; As Bitauto Hldgs LTD (BITA) Market Value Declined, Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Its Position

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (PKI) by 23.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 3,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,804 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, down from 16,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Perkinelmer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $95.06. About 486,237 shares traded. PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has risen 15.34% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PKI News: 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer 1Q Rev $644M; 09/05/2018 – PerkinElmer Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 27/04/2018 – FDA: PerkinElmer Life and Analytical Sciences, Wallac, OY- Specimen Gate Screening Center, Part Number 5002-0500, All software; 30/04/2018 – PERKINELMER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.60, EST. $3.53; 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer 1Q Cont Ops EPS 23c; 30/04/2018 – PERKINELMER 1Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 61C; 26/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – PERKINELMER INC – ANDY WILSON WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY AS AN ADVISOR FOR AN INTERIM PERIOD; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Rates PerkinElmer’s Senior Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 PerkinElmer Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (BITA) by 73.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 448,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.14% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 162,911 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 611,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $837.09M market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.93. About 314,122 shares traded. Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) has declined 51.56% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.99% the S&P500. Some Historical BITA News: 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET LOSS PER ADS RMB10.05 ($1.54); 19/03/2018 – Bitauto Board of Directors Approves $150 Million Share Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO BOARD OKS $150M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 11C; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M; 30/04/2018 – Bitauto Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/03/2018 BITAUTO 4Q REV. $413.5M, EST. $384.0M; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q EPS 72c; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO NAMES XIAOKE LIU COO; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M, EST. $338.2M

Analysts await Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 5,700.00% or $0.57 from last year’s $0.01 per share. BITA’s profit will be $40.70 million for 5.14 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Bitauto Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 132.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Auto Sales in China Are Weak, but Bitauto Is Gaining Market Share – Nasdaq” on March 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Small-Cap Stocks With Big-Cap Potential – Motley Fool” published on April 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some Bitauto Holdings (NYSE:BITA) Shareholders Have Taken A Painful 79% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA) CEO Andy Zhang on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bitauto: Caveat Emptor – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 09, 2018.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.55M shares to 2.56M shares, valued at $105.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 293,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $672,645 activity. $524,371 worth of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) shares were sold by Barrett Peter.

Analysts await PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 10.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.91 per share. PKI’s profit will be $112.03 million for 23.53 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by PerkinElmer, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PerkinElmer to Hold Earnings Call on Monday, July 29, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PerkinElmer Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Find the Marketâ€™s Sweet Spot – Investorplace.com” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Worst Of Times Is The Best Of Times To Buy Stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.