As Perkinelmer (PKI) Share Value Declined, Icon Advisers Has Upped by $1.82 Million Its Position; First Washington Has Upped Its Usa Technologies (USAT) Stake

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (PKI) by 19.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.50% . The institutional investor held 115,078 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.09M, up from 96,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Perkinelmer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $82.7. About 524,871 shares traded. PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has risen 10.77% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PKI News: 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 27/04/2018 – FDA: PerkinElmer Life and Analytical Sciences, Wallac, OY- Specimen Gate Screening Center, Part Number 5002-0500, All software; 11/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Expects Proceeds From Sale of the Notes Will Be About EUR297.4 Million; 10/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Appoints James Mock As Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer 1Q Cont Ops EPS 23c; 19/04/2018 – DJ PerkinElmer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKI); 10/04/2018 – PERKINELMER INC – TESTS DEVELOPED AS PART OF DEAL WILL BE AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS OF HELIX’S ONLINE MARKETPLACE FOR DNA-POWERED PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Collaborates with Helix to Drive Innovation in Exome-Based Personal Genomics; 23/05/2018 – PERKINELMER BUYS SHANGHAI SPECTRUM INSTRUMENTS CO.,; 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer 1Q EPS 23c

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 89.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 479,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22M, up from 536,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $493.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. About 351,888 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 25,570 shares to 29,723 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 40,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,760 shares, and cut its stake in Instructure Inc.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $6.93 million activity.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $996.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 4,600 shares to 5,900 shares, valued at $659,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 96,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,500 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

