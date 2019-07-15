As Perficient (PRFT) Shares Rose, Holder Falcon Point Capital Decreased Its Holding; Tci Wealth Advisors Decreased Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) Stake as Stock Rose

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Perficient Inc. (PRFT) by 18.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 28,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 152,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Perficient Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.84. About 101,818 shares traded. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 26.65% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 18/04/2018 – Perficient to Showcase End-to-End Business Optimization Solutions During COLLABORATE 18; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Net $4.93M; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Rev $120.9M; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Perficient Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$127M; 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT BUYS SOUTHPORT SERVICES GROUP; 19/04/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital B2B Commerce Solutions at Magento Imagine 2018; 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IMMEDIATELY; 02/04/2018 – Perficient Acquires Southport Services Group; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.44-Adj EPS $1.54

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356,000, down from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $2007.13. About 1.57M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving and will be replaced by an Amazon executive Amazon’s Tim Stone is in. Vollero is out; 27/03/2018 – Amazon targets French grocery market with Monoprix deal; 16/05/2018 – Whoever takes the job will be working under the weight of Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinised; 24/05/2018 – CBC WRITES TO AMAZON CEO OVER FACIAL RECOGNITION TECH CONCERNS; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon Studios names NBC vet Vernon Sanders co-head of TV – Variety; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 07/05/2018 – WALMART WMT.N LIKELY TO ANNOUNCE FLIPKART DEAL BEFORE END OF THIS WEEK; 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal

Analysts await Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 31.03% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.29 per share. PRFT’s profit will be $12.52 million for 22.92 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Perficient, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold PRFT shares while 70 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 27.87 million shares or 4.54% less from 29.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gp Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Moreover, Granahan Invest Inc Ma has 0.22% invested in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Vanguard Grp holds 2.07 million shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 13,526 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James Associate Lc reported 66,495 shares stake. Legal General Public Limited invested in 0% or 82,612 shares. Kennedy Mgmt Incorporated reported 516,475 shares stake. Sei Invests has 54,583 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 8,736 shares. Bbt Cap Mgmt Limited accumulated 10,032 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Northern owns 823,509 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Ltd stated it has 64,945 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) for 43,227 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 10,303 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $24,848 activity.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 230,028 shares to 868,970 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) by 46,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 352,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Wageworks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 95.03 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $227.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 73,488 shares to 82,288 shares, valued at $15.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.