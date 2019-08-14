As Perficient (PRFT) Share Value Rose, Indexiq Advisors Decreased by $922,860 Its Holding; Dominion Resources (D) Holder Kingfisher Capital Has Boosted Holding by $317,604 as Share Price Declined

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Perficient Inc (PRFT) by 37.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 34,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.46% . The institutional investor held 57,518 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 91,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Perficient Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.97. About 303,625 shares traded. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 30.47% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 19/04/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital B2B Commerce Solutions at Magento Imagine 2018; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Narrows 2018 View To EPS 67c-EPS 79c; 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT – SOUTHPORT FOUNDERS JIM BUTZ AND STEVE THOMPSON AND PARTNER JOHN BAVIS JOIN CO IN KEY LEADERSHIP ROLES; 18/04/2018 – Perficient to Showcase End-to-End Business Optimization Solutions During COLLABORATE 18; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT RAISES YEAR REV. & ADJUSTED EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 39c; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Raises 2018 View To Rev $485M-$510M; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.44-Adj EPS $1.54; 19/04/2018 – DJ Perficient Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRFT); 01/05/2018 – PRFT SEES FY REV. $485.0M TO $510.0M, EST. $492.0M (2 EST.)

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.38. About 3.28M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold PRFT shares while 70 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 27.87 million shares or 4.54% less from 29.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 34,101 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 154,060 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 57,518 shares or 0.05% of the stock. New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp has invested 0.01% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Sei Invests reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,163 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,386 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership stated it has 825 shares. 22,215 are owned by White Pine Cap Ltd Com. Granahan Invest Management Ma has 148,558 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Schroder Management holds 0.01% or 329,922 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) or 33,500 shares. 95,029 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Communications Mn.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 59,848 shares to 63,016 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 13,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $24,848 activity.

More notable recent Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Perficient to Launch Managed Service Offering and Host Onsite Contact Center at Twilio’s SIGNAL Conference – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Yelp’s (YELP) Q2 Earnings Top, Revenues Miss Mark, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PRFT vs. GIB: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Perficient (PRFT) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Perficient (PRFT) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. 6,550 shares valued at $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Baxter’s PrisMax OK’d in Canada – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 74% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82 million and $156.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.