As Perficient Com (PRFT) Stock Rose, Sawgrass Asset Management Boosted Its Holding; Micron Technology (MU) Holding Lifted by Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Perficient Inc Com (PRFT) by 66.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 25,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,945 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 38,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Perficient Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 103,648 shares traded. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 26.65% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT – SOUTHPORT FOUNDERS JIM BUTZ AND STEVE THOMPSON AND PARTNER JOHN BAVIS JOIN CO IN KEY LEADERSHIP ROLES; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q EPS 15c; 24/05/2018 – Perficient Appoints Former Express Scripts CIO Gary Wimberly to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Rev $120.9M

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 520.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 298,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31M, up from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $47.62. About 22.95 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corp owns 13,436 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability, a Colorado-based fund reported 188,772 shares. Jefferies Gp Lc has 0.08% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 225,471 shares. Delta Limited Liability Com has 1.89% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 70,920 shares. Sei Investments stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Nordea reported 349,081 shares. Strategic Wealth Gru Llc reported 19,112 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Alphamark Ltd Com invested in 400 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.14% or 218,092 shares. Regions Corporation accumulated 1,807 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 93,425 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Shine Advisory Services owns 10,817 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 396 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc Com (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 92,506 shares to 162,542 shares, valued at $25.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medpace Hldgs Inc Com by 7,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,965 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (NYSE:MMC).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $24,848 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold PRFT shares while 70 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 27.87 million shares or 4.54% less from 29.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Comml Bank De reported 398 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Monarch Partners Asset Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.7% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). 18,275 are owned by Mackenzie Fincl. Pinebridge LP holds 0.01% or 13,526 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru owns 329,922 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Boston Ptnrs owns 81,235 shares. The Hawaii-based C M Bidwell Limited has invested 0.11% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 100,199 shares. Geode Cap Lc owns 0% invested in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) for 404,499 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 11,700 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 6,315 shares in its portfolio. 49,495 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 204,597 shares or 0.01% of the stock.