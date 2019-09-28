As Perceptron (PRCP) Valuation Declined, Harbert Fund Advisors Has Increased Its Stake by $1.93 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Raised Its Position

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 4,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 241,129 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.30M, up from 237,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Perceptron Inc (PRCP) by 95.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 482,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.38% . The hedge fund held 987,091 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39M, up from 504,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Perceptron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.75. About 12,335 shares traded. Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) has declined 61.51% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PRCP News: 07/05/2018 – PERCEPTRON INC – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF MID-SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 07/05/2018 – PERCEPTRON INC – BACKLOG AT QTR-END INCREASED 5.3% TO $51.2 MLN; 08/03/2018 Perceptron Announces New Robot Guidance Project Wins; 07/05/2018 – Perceptron Reaffirms Mid-Single Digit Rev Growth for FY 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Perceptron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRCP); 07/05/2018 – Perceptron 3Q EPS 11c; 07/05/2018 – Perceptron Sees 4Q Rev $20M-$23M

Since June 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $31,015 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Van Valkenburg Richard, worth $22,200 on Friday, June 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.53 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold PRCP shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 6,468 shares to 5,026 shares, valued at $435,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 13,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,302 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes.