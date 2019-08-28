As Perceptron (PRCP) Shares Declined, Holder Ariel Investments Has Increased Stake; Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Position Has Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 16.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 28,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 204,817 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.63M, up from 175,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $51.16. About 2.54M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – Southwest Bookings Fall After Fatal Accident; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST SEES ENDING 2018 WITH RECORD 752 AIRCRAFT IN FLEET; 07/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES COMMENTS ON NORTHEASTERN STORM IN EMAIL; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Lower-Than-Expected March Travel Demand Due to Timing of Spring Break; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Says No Cracks Found in Latest Engine Safety Checks; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines said it canceled about 40 flights on Sunday, or 1 percent of those scheduled; 20/04/2018 – FAA issues ’emergency’ engine inspection order after deadly blast on Southwest flight; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: PLANE TAKEN OUT OF SERVICE FOR MAINTENANCE; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO: `A LITTLE SOFTNESS’ IN SALES TO BE EXPECTED:CNBC; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS PROSPECT FOR RECORD ANNUAL EPS `VERY MUCH ALIVE’

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Perceptron Inc. (PRCP) by 24.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 233,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.38% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84 million, up from 944,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Perceptron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.49. About 8,110 shares traded. Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) has declined 61.51% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PRCP News: 07/05/2018 – Perceptron 3Q EPS 11c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Perceptron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRCP); 08/03/2018 Perceptron Announces New Robot Guidance Project Wins; 07/05/2018 – Perceptron Sees 4Q Rev $20M-$23M; 07/05/2018 – PERCEPTRON INC – BACKLOG AT QTR-END INCREASED 5.3% TO $51.2 MLN; 07/05/2018 – PERCEPTRON INC – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF MID-SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 07/05/2018 – Perceptron Reaffirms Mid-Single Digit Rev Growth for FY 2018

Since June 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $31,015 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Van Valkenburg Richard, worth $22,200.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.53 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold PRCP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 6.84 million shares or 1.76% less from 6.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penbrook Management Limited Liability has invested 1.36% in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP). 52,634 are owned by Geode Management Ltd Company. Vanguard Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) for 304,083 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 599,599 shares. Moab Ltd Llc invested 1.61% in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP). 14,478 are held by Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Rbf Cap Ltd Llc reported 76,103 shares stake. The California-based Aspiriant Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) for 753 shares. 42,393 are owned by Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon. Bancshares Of America Corp De reported 375 shares. 706,050 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Lp. Keybank Association Oh reported 18,500 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) or 1,090 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP).

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $8.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 44,800 shares to 519,231 shares, valued at $9.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cowen Inc. by 92,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Capital Southwest Corp. (NASDAQ:CSWC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has 27.42 million shares. Aldebaran Fin reported 38,943 shares. Stratford Consulting Limited Com holds 44,326 shares. 527 were accumulated by Lenox Wealth. First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 339 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.27% or 6.14 million shares. Palisade Management Limited Co Nj accumulated 0.02% or 11,000 shares. Ls Lc reported 16,590 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 80 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd has 218,595 shares. Farmers Merchants owns 2,798 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested 0.11% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Fulton State Bank Na owns 0.1% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 27,561 shares. Bartlett And Co Ltd Liability Corporation holds 150 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 235 shares.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 53,649 shares to 338,540 shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 48,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,119 shares, and cut its stake in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH).