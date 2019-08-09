As Pepsico (PEP) Valuation Rose, Zacks Investment Management Has Upped Position by $658,068; Manikay Partners Increases Position in T Mobile Us (TMUS)

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 5,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 653,440 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.08M, up from 648,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $129.47. About 3.70M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 3.02M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts T-Mobile US Inc. Rtgs On Watch Neg On Merger Agrmnt; 18/05/2018 – Agency Spy: Wunderman Seattle Downsizes as T-Mobile Takes More of Its Data and Analytics Work In-House; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile jump on deal talk reboot report; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE BOOSTS YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA TARGET OF $11.4B TO $11.8B; 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to a Merger to Compete at the Top; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile’s Legere Discusses Proposed Sprint Takeover (Video); 27/04/2018 – Sprint seesaws as T-Mobile moves toward $26 billion deal; 21/05/2018 – Boost Mobile Founder Wants T-Mobile, Sprint to Divest Prepaids; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE EXECUTIVES SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of February 2020 Options Trading For T-Mobile (TMUS) – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “T-Mobile US Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now That the Fed Cut Rates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Grow, Stock Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wespac Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.18% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hl Fin Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 5,478 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Tru invested 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Company has 33,157 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 399,708 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Company holds 1.92M shares or 3.84% of its portfolio. Swiss National Bank invested 0.09% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdings has 0.39% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 1,000 shares. Art Advisors Lc has 0.38% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 93,100 shares. Chem National Bank & Trust stated it has 25,711 shares. Madison Investment reported 111,100 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Montana-based Da Davidson And Co has invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 45,426 were reported by Aurora Counsel. Braun Stacey Assocs Incorporated owns 233,100 shares.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $810.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 120,529 shares to 154,471 shares, valued at $8.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jolley Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.6% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 6,786 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Com invested in 0.05% or 1,377 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Ny stated it has 1.25% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cadence Management Ltd invested in 44,768 shares. Verity And Verity Limited stated it has 13,919 shares. Condor holds 0.03% or 1,724 shares in its portfolio. Geode Limited Liability Corp holds 0.59% or 18.62 million shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv accumulated 61,792 shares. Yorktown Mngmt Research owns 4,000 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0.37% or 64,473 shares. Davis R M holds 1.58% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 347,400 shares. Primecap Management Ca invested in 200,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tdam Usa owns 70,725 shares. Argent Tru accumulated 85,230 shares. Da Davidson & invested in 0.88% or 425,315 shares.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,020 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $77.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 105,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,286 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).