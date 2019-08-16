As Pepsico (PEP) Valuation Rose, Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Trimmed by $24.98 Million Its Holding; As Red Hat (RHT) Market Value Were Volatile, Havens Advisors Has Boosted Position by $867,412

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 204,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 7.49 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $917.47 million, down from 7.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $131.61. About 888,647 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 4,766 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 75,090 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, up from 70,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Nexenta Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform Certification; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 20/03/2018 – Trilio Joins Red Hat Connect for Technology Partner Program, Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNlCs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 28/03/2018 – Red Hat to Stay in Bond Market Despite Plans to Repatriate Offshore Cash; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 12,265 were accumulated by First Midwest Commercial Bank Tru Division. Bb&T Securities owns 0.02% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 12,671 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 134,185 shares. American Grp reported 0.05% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Paloma Ptnrs Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 19,904 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.2% or 53,359 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated reported 0.32% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs Co has invested 0.09% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Tower Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0.05% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 4,553 shares. Macquarie Group has 0.04% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Calamos Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Shine Investment Advisory Svcs Incorporated, Colorado-based fund reported 363 shares. Moreover, Css Ltd Co Il has 0.06% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.94 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.