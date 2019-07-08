As Pepsico (PEP) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Westover Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Position; As Kemet (KEM) Stock Declined, Nokomis Capital Has Raised Stake by $5.32 Million

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 32.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 332,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.16M, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $18.94. About 257,877 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 19.32% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 14/03/2018 – Kemet Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 S&P REVISES KEMET CORP. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors; 05/04/2018 – KEMET Expands ESD Rated Ceramic Capacitor Product Portfolio; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corporation Fine; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 17/05/2018 – Kemet at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q Net $2.43M; 22/05/2018 – Kemet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Kemet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 97.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,414 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, up from 9,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $132.41. About 1.92M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 39,742 shares to 33,288 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 3 selling transactions for $542,410 activity. Another trade for 3,333 shares valued at $60,016 was made by Assaf Ronald James on Friday, February 1. $199,515 worth of KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) shares were bought by THOMPSON GREGORY C. $223,229 worth of KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) was sold by PAUL ROBERT G.