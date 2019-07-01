As Pepsico (PEP) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Janney Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $498,004; As Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) Stock Rose, Shareholder Gabelli Securities Cut Stake

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 4,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,663 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.20M, down from 160,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $131.3. About 1.86 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) by 74.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 97,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,911 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, down from 130,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $100. About 3.66M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay, sources say [16:09 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 16/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Withdraw, Refile China Notice of Acquisition; 27/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 12/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS IT STRONGLY DISAGREES THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM RAISES ANY NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS -STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C, EST. $1.67; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – BTVI: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust for $44 bn NXP takeover; 13/04/2018 – MOFCOM NOT DEALING WITH AN `SUBSTANTIVE ISSUES’ ON NXPI: CNBC

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $777.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 39,363 shares to 247,781 shares, valued at $45.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S G Corp Com New (NYSE:USG) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 457,342 shares, and has risen its stake in International Speedway A (NASDAQ:ISCA).

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.48 EPS, up 34.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.1 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $422.08 million for 16.89 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.95% negative EPS growth.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) by 7,485 shares to 108,215 shares, valued at $12.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc Spon Adr (NYSE:BP) by 13,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 453,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Grp Hldg Spn Ads (NYSE:BABA).

