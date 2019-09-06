As Pepsico (PEP) Valuation Rose, Oak Associates LTD Increased Stake; Seatown Holdings Raised Its Facebook (FB) Stake

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 27,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 287,168 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.19 million, up from 259,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $135.98. About 4.91M shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP)

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1271.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 194,151 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.36 million, up from 14,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $544.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $190.9. About 12.87 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Job Rabkin: Exclusive: Cambridge Analytica data is still circulating – harvested from thousands of Facebook profiles; 03/04/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Sen. Warner Responds to Facebook’s IRA Announcement; 10/04/2018 – Some of the biggest names in the business world have spoken out about Facebook’s policies; 20/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: Breaking from @business:*FTC SAID TO BE PROBING FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DAT; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS COMPANY ‘MADE MISTAKES’ ON CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SITUATION -STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Big League Politics: #BREAKING: Facebook Claims It Will Not Censor Pro-Life, Anti-Islam Content Unless It Attacks Specific; 26/05/2018 – Facebook touts transparency with its political ad archive but a cybersecurity expert isn’t convinced; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg responds to Cambridge Analytica scandal; 02/05/2018 – BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica shutting down following Facebook data scandal – Dow Jones; 09/04/2018 – Ahead of Mark Zuckerberg Testimony, Facebook Already Has Made Changes

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) by 2,815 shares to 14,605 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 10,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,373 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 170,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 14,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,465 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

