As Pepsico (PEP) Valuation Rose, Navellier & Associates Has Boosted Holding; As Procter Gamble Co Com (PG) Valuation Rose, Corda Investment Management Decreased Its Stake

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 638.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 12,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 15,003 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 2,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.4. About 4.06M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter Gamble Co Com (PG) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 6,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 384,626 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.02M, down from 391,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $122.17. About 6.64 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $644.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 18,957 shares to 10,637 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,266 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2019 Corp Etf by 14,985 shares to 516,485 shares, valued at $12.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2021 Corp Etf by 18,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 864,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).