As Pepsico (PEP) Valuation Rose, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Decreased by $329,400 Its Stake; Equitec Specialists Decreased Its Holding in Mts Sys (Call) (MTSC) by $594,000

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 124,068 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21M, down from 126,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 3.05M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Call) (MTSC) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $55.64. About 70,712 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 17/04/2018 – MTS Systems May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Rev $191.3M; 26/03/2018 – MTS Systems Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Reaffirms Outlook for Fiscal Yr 2018; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.45; 11/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference May 24; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 Rev $780M-$820M; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Anticipates Restructuring Action to Be Completed by End of Fiscal Yr 2018; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems to Make Workforce Cuts, Plant Closures in Test Segment; 24/04/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) by 110,300 shares to 237,600 shares, valued at $43.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. MTSC’s profit will be $12.65M for 21.40 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by MTS Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.45% negative EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $110,654 activity.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 344 shares to 21,341 shares, valued at $25.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 5,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,867 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.11 billion for 22.90 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

