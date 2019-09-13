As Pepsico (PEP) Valuation Rose, Meristem Llp Has Upped Its Position by $615,438; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Declined, Bkd Wealth Advisors Trimmed Position by $923,476

Meristem Llp increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meristem Llp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 77,301 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.14M, up from 72,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meristem Llp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 2.15M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 12,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 33,611 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58 million, down from 45,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $72.59. About 4.19M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 23/03/2018 – Shell to sell West Qurna 1 oilfield stake to Japan’s ltochu for $406 mln; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Related to Climate Change Probes; 24/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH CEO SAYS WOULD DE DELIGHTED IF IT CAN AGREE WITH EXXON MOBIL ON SHALE GAS COOPERATION ”AND MORE”; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 27/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL 1Q EPS $1.09, EST. $1.10; 12/04/2018 – Output Resumes at Exxon’s Papua New Guinea LNG Operation After Quake; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M; 29/05/2018 – EXXON KEEPS SEEKING RUSSIA OPPORTUNITIES IN LINE W/ SANCTIONS; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.62% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.83 million shares. Assetmark Inc owns 5,417 shares. Holt Cap Limited Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.08% or 2,225 shares. Lenox Wealth Management accumulated 1,160 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Nbt National Bank N A holds 1.73% or 73,940 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp reported 58,605 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Howe Rusling has 2.06% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 90,736 shares. Orrstown Serv Inc invested 2.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 970,094 shares. Ar Asset Mngmt holds 2.01% or 42,409 shares. Capital Intll Invsts holds 0.06% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.22M shares. Advantage reported 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Stifel Financial Corporation reported 0.68% stake. Grandfield And Dodd Lc has invested 0.41% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 15,205 are held by Liberty Capital Management.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 30,926 shares to 211,915 shares, valued at $11.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 9,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.94 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.