As Pepsico (PEP) Valuation Rose, Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Raised Position by $16.35 Million; Federated Investors Stake in Molina Healthcare (MOH) Has Cut as Stock Price Rose

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 8.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 124,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $203.20M, up from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 4.01M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 21.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 41,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 154,589 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.13M, down from 196,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $114.96. About 684,813 shares traded or 28.82% up from the average. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Cardinals going all-out with cups after Yadier Molina’s groin horror; 06/03/2018 – Molina Health: Transactions Won’t Have Material Impact on Company’s Cash Position; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Molina Healthcare, Inc; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA AGREED TO BUYBACK ABOUT $96.8M AMOUNT OF 1.625% NOTES; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 EBITDA $724M – $768M, SAW $632M – $676M; 24/05/2018 – Molina Health Chief Financial Officer Joseph W. White Announces Retirement, Effective June 4; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 29, 2018 (MOH); 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Net $272M-Net $306M; 10/05/2018 – MODE Studios Continues Expansion with Top-Tier Talent Additions: Anne Militello, Caryl Glaab and Pablo N. Molina; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – BOARD APPOINTED THOMAS L. TRAN AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 4, 2018

Analysts await Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.72 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.72 per share. MOH’s profit will be $168.79 million for 10.57 P/E if the $2.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.11 actual EPS reported by Molina Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.54% negative EPS growth.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $41.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 14,081 shares to 46,159 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 22,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $16.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6,556 shares to 16,562 shares, valued at $946,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. by 161,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

