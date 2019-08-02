As Pepsico (PEP) Valuation Rose, Holder Asset Management Group Has Raised Position; Motco Lifted Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 6,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 61,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, up from 55,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $127.56. About 1.11 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%

Motco increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 18862.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 128,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 128,943 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, up from 680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $41.74. About 6.47 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 23/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Expects 10-Year Yield Below 2.5% by Year End (Video); 30/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Gorman on Global Growth, Italy, Fed, Trade Spat, China (Video); 23/05/2018 – Destination Maternity and Investor Group: Dissident Group’s Alden, Morgan, Ryan and Windal Have Been Elected Based on Preliminary Vote Count; 15/05/2018 – TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC TW.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 220P FROM 215P; 22/03/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ SPA: BOOKRUNNER SAYS GLOBAL COORDINATORS ON 150 MLN EURO RIGHTS ISSUE MORGAN STANLEY, BNP PARIBAS, BANCA lMl; 21/03/2018 – GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS INC GBT.O : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Profit Surges to a Record High (Video); 08/03/2018 – CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP CNXM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $21; 27/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY PAYS UK FEMALE STAFF 42% LESS ON AVERAGE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Investment Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.11% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 1.69M shares stake. Millennium Management Ltd holds 2.98 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Kiltearn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2.55% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Ajo LP holds 17,002 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot Lp holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 95,243 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 838 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.18% or 281,600 shares. Delphi Mngmt Ma holds 29,025 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Paw Cap reported 0.63% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Ballentine Lc reported 0.01% stake. Intrust Natl Bank Na holds 5,828 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 290,700 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13,017 shares to 134,042 shares, valued at $9.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,552 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Company.