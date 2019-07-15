As Pepsico (PEP) Valuation Rose, Grand Jean Capital Management Cut by $494,954 Its Position; Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Raised Stake

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 3845.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 84,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 86,804 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59M, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $166.77. About 5.67M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 4,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,298 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37 million, down from 72,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $133.77. About 1.92M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,910 shares to 362,486 shares, valued at $14.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) by 8,900 shares to 62,000 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

