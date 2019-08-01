As Pepsico (PEP) Valuation Rose, Enterprise Financial Services Has Increased Position by $1.17 Million; Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Lifted Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $478,438

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 12.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 9,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 86,529 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, up from 76,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $128.12. About 3.14 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $129.7. About 4.34M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset Trust Com has 0.93% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 14,422 shares. Peddock Cap Advsrs Lc reported 0.09% stake. Karpus Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 2,600 shares in its portfolio. Atwood & Palmer Incorporated holds 0.21% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 12,150 shares. Alesco Advisors has 0.02% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,259 shares. Court Place Ltd Llc reported 0.49% stake. Tctc Holdg Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.38% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). L And S Advsr accumulated 24,095 shares. Adams Asset Lc owns 33,974 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 18,539 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Oh has invested 1.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fincl Counselors holds 1.39% or 266,254 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.18% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 12,320 shares. Mcrae Management holds 0.68% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 13,387 shares. S&T Retail Bank Pa invested 0.58% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,185 shares to 1,024 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.