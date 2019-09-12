As Pepsico (PEP) Valuation Rose, Cypress Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $1.61 Million; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Hamlin Capital Management Decreased Its Position

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 24.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 292,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 880,469 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.98M, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $79.93. About 223,451 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS ISSUES RESPONSE TO QUALCOMM INC; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not lnform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed on January 29, 2018; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO HAVING `ACTIVE DIALOGUE’ WITH APPLE: CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP; 13/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER SCHUMER PRAISES TRUMP FOR BLOCKING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Reconvene Stockholders Meeting on March 23; 18/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm chief aims to build support for takeover bid; 12/03/2018 – AP Business News: BREAKING: President Trump blocks Singapore-based Broadcom’s takeover of U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm on national; 11/03/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm fine from EU antitrust regulators expected Wednesday: source (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 88.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 15,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 2,040 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $216,000, down from 17,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $137.83. About 207,404 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.66M for 36.33 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70 billion and $2.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 64,325 shares to 2.82 million shares, valued at $46.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 33,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.88M shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.16% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1.07M shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Co reported 1.52% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bessemer Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 9,663 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.01% or 2,650 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Columbus Hill Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 1.52% or 216,977 shares. Noesis Mangement Corporation has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Corporation owns 74 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wheatland Advisors Incorporated stated it has 19,410 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. The New York-based Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.53% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bp Public Ltd Co invested in 0.34% or 121,000 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% or 3,324 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson & reported 354,563 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 35.14 million shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Ser Gp has 1.11M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greatmark Inv Prtnrs Incorporated accumulated 9,958 shares. Etrade Ltd Co has invested 0.19% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Beach Inv Counsel Pa has 68,407 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc holds 0.3% or 22,349 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Com reported 79,866 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Inc Wi holds 10,210 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan holds 3.49% or 52,900 shares in its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advisors accumulated 106,017 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation invested in 0.05% or 2,400 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Liability invested in 0.42% or 12,097 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.29% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 7.76 million shares. 32,366 are held by Horrell Capital Mgmt. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.37% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2.45M shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation reported 693,900 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.52% or 13.77M shares.

