As Pepsico (PEP) Valuation Rose, Asset Management Group Increased Its Holding by $767,258; Jpmorgan Chase & Company Lifted Its Position in East West Bancorp (EWBC) by $660,961

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 6,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, up from 55,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $134.15. About 2.93 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 0.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 14,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.92M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.18 million, up from 4.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 628,121 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 101,771 were reported by Founders Limited Liability. Point72 Asset Lp stated it has 502,003 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. American Group Inc Incorporated reported 0.33% stake. Oxbow Advsr Llc owns 10,749 shares. Dumont And Blake Inv Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.8% stake. Cwm Ltd Liability accumulated 0.15% or 59,422 shares. Miller Investment Mgmt Lp stated it has 4,631 shares. Williams Jones Limited Company has 397,116 shares. Synovus stated it has 155,978 shares. Inv House Ltd Llc invested in 0.73% or 54,945 shares. Foster Motley Inc has 23,781 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 9,203 shares. Stillwater Invest Mgmt Llc owns 15,940 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc Al, a Alabama-based fund reported 3,303 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel stated it has 124,068 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 91,900 are held by Tocqueville Asset Management Lp. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 43,716 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Lc stated it has 700,179 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Com invested 0.1% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has 53,537 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank reported 27,639 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.04% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 50,000 shares. 437,638 are owned by Schroder Invest Mngmt Group. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 4,796 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 103,158 shares. Nordea Inv Ab stated it has 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 166,431 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Citigroup has 0.01% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Services Automobile Association holds 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) or 43,199 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $100,114 activity.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (Put) by 548,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (Call) by 303,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).