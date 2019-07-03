As Pepsico (PEP) Valuation Rose, Advisors Preferred Upped Stake; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Weitz Investment Management Increased Position by $22.93 Million

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1513.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 227,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 242,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.50M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $113.8. About 9.00M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly Says U.S. Yield Inversion Is a ‘Broken Barometer’ (Video); 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan applies to re-enter China securities market; 30/04/2018 – ForeScout Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Funko Announces Participation in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 15/05/2018 – BPER EMII.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.8 FROM EUR 5.3; 30/05/2018 – ACTIVE TREASURIES CLIENTS SHOW MOST NET LONGS SINCE MARCH 6, 2017 – J.P. MORGAN SURVEY; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 8.8% Position in Avaya Holdings; 21/03/2018 – ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC ALTR.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $25; RATING NEUTRAL

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 95.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 3,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,861 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 3,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $132.43. About 3.23M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares holds 1% or 54,776 shares. Asset One Company reported 852,291 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. 1,965 are owned by Evanson Asset Mngmt Lc. Ci Investments invested in 249,006 shares. Allen Inv Mgmt Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 5,628 shares. Amer National Registered Invest Advisor Inc, Texas-based fund reported 12,223 shares. Macnealy Hoover Mngmt invested in 15,040 shares. Patten Group owns 1.06% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 20,112 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 15,491 shares. Numerixs Technologies reported 24,800 shares. Appleton Partners Ma owns 83,406 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 509,922 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Com reported 0.09% stake. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Georgia-based Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $315.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 7 To 10 Year Treasury Bond Etf (IEF) by 28,939 shares to 10,075 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Coca-Cola a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on June 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: C, FLT, PEP – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 408,526 shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $132.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 56,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 802,192 shares, and cut its stake in Summit Matls Inc.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Big Bank Stocks Tearing Higher – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “J.P. Morgan Partners With StatPro to Develop a Multi-Asset Portfolio Analytics Solution for Asset Managers – Business Wire” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “GE’s stock slips after bearish J.P. Morgan analyst questions focus on deal ‘headlines’ – MarketWatch” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dril-Quip, Inc. To Present at 2019 J.P. Morgan Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Cap L Lp Nc reported 0.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The North Carolina-based Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Selway Asset Mgmt reported 46,329 shares. Kemper Master Retirement Tru holds 2.76% or 42,900 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers holds 11,237 shares. Freestone Holdg Limited Company owns 23,444 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 75,900 shares. Adirondack Tru Co owns 19,501 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell holds 1.44% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 235,259 shares. Tillar stated it has 1.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Polaris Greystone Financial Group Incorporated holds 0.07% or 9,021 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 863,166 shares. Td Cap Mngmt Limited Com owns 1,013 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Waters Parkerson And Llc has 376,637 shares. Ckw Fincl Group reported 23,750 shares.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Petno Douglas B. The insider BACON ASHLEY sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was made by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. Beer Lori A also sold $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. $1.96 million worth of stock was sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29.