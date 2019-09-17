As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Value Rose, Troy Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $982,500; Interocean Capital Has Decreased Its Position in Pepsico (PEP) by $3.37 Million

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 87,174 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.43 million, down from 94,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $135.18. About 1.46M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 25,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 235,816 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.92 million, down from 261,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $135.15. About 1.46M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 6,300 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $189.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eversource Energy by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fayez Sarofim Co reported 1.75% stake. Bouchey Finance Gru Limited holds 1,609 shares. Oppenheimer & reported 0.56% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hartford Management has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 200 are held by Cordasco Finance Ntwk. Vanguard Gp reported 0.56% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 218,541 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Chemical Bancorp holds 1.06% or 71,192 shares. Signalpoint Asset Ltd accumulated 5,910 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Farmers Merchants Invs invested in 1.3% or 153,774 shares. The North Carolina-based Bragg Financial has invested 0.49% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The Indiana-based Everence Capital Mngmt has invested 0.88% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 874,050 were reported by First Tru Lp. 36,282 were accumulated by Columbia Asset Mngmt. Mechanics Bancorp Trust Department accumulated 30,616 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PepsiCo sets new plastic waste reduction target – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PepsiCo unveils PepCoin loyalty program – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TWLO, PEP, ZGNX – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.53 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 9,176 shares to 193,606 shares, valued at $41.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 1,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,768 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).