As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Value Rose, Skba Capital Management Trimmed Stake; Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding Maintained by Trexquant Investment Lp

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 459.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 27,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,088 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26 million, up from 5,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $172.99. About 3.04M shares traded or 15.53% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 26.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 30,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,440 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 112,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $130.09. About 5.02 million shares traded or 19.25% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Grp Inc Inc stated it has 2.75% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cleararc invested 0.78% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Coldstream Capital Inc holds 32,961 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Hartford Mgmt owns 183,667 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Jupiter Asset Ltd holds 173,780 shares. New Jersey-based Advisors Cap Mngmt has invested 0.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ntv Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.47% or 41,929 shares. 333,078 are held by Paloma Ptnrs Management. Commerce Comml Bank holds 1.17% or 804,875 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Telos Cap Mngmt has invested 1.32% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Connecticut-based Altrinsic Advisors Lc has invested 2.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 129,372 were accumulated by Btr Cap Management. Iberiabank reported 0.23% stake. Moreover, Amica Mutual Insur has 0.88% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mitchell Capital accumulated 13,047 shares.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $622.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 133,900 shares to 356,800 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 176,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 412,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Honeywell Living Up To Its Safe Haven Reputation – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell Earnings: The Growth Story Belies Logic – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Honeywell Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Honeywell Rocketed 32% in the First Half – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Paz George also sold $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares.