As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Smith Moore & Company Cut Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Holder Telemark Asset Management Decreased Its Stake

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 2,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 16,186 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, down from 19,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 74 were accumulated by Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Incorporated. Profit Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.89% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). D E Shaw & Communications Incorporated invested in 821,834 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 273,272 shares. Lawson Kroeker Investment Mgmt Ne reported 0.64% stake. First Bancshares invested 2.84% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Riverbridge Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.08% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Miles has 0.82% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Carnegie Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 9,104 were accumulated by At National Bank & Trust. Convergence Invest Partners Limited Com holds 0.1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 3,785 shares. Moreover, Pictet Cie (Europe) has 3.73% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Provise Limited Liability accumulated 73,950 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Vident Inv Advisory invested in 0.1% or 15,813 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il accumulated 419,150 shares.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $420.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 12,326 shares to 64,056 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 2,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Victory Portfolios Ii.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.79 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 20,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $47.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.