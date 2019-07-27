As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Mufg Americas Holdings Has Cut Holding; Pnc Financial Services Group Has Decreased Its Sally Beauty Hldgs (SBH) Holding by $1.63 Million

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 6,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,081 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.28M, down from 204,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.28 million shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (SBH) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 90,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 338,105 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, down from 428,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12. About 1.95 million shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has risen 5.46% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS REPORTS COST REDUCTION PLAN TO FUND LONG-; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – AARON ALT NAMED CFO; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Sally Beauty, Cites Weak Performance, Underinvestment in E-Commerce and In-Store Initiatives; 23/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Denise Paulonis to the Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC SBH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.40, REV VIEW $3.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, FULL YEAR ADJUSTED OPERATING EARNINGS ARE STILL EXPECTED TO DECLINE SLIGHTLY; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – CFO DON GRIMES WILL BE LEAVING COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q Net $61.4M; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS IMPLEMENTING HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mngmt reported 2,223 shares. Wms Prtn Lc invested 1.09% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Aspen Management Incorporated invested in 0.89% or 10,357 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.18% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.61% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 162,111 shares. Ssi Invest holds 3,616 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 38,601 are owned by Ghp Investment Advsr. 595,692 are held by Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Company. Rampart Investment Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 44,268 shares. Adirondack Tru holds 23,318 shares or 2.05% of its portfolio. Wilkins Counsel Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 69,407 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 1.35M shares. Hl Finance Serv Lc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 355,039 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa reported 0.29% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Santa Barbara Asset Llc holds 1.44M shares or 2.74% of its portfolio.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11,925 shares to 264,728 shares, valued at $29.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 16,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 3.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.6 per share. SBH’s profit will be $69.94M for 5.17 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.73% EPS growth.