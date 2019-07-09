As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Benin Management Has Cut Its Stake; Chevron New (CVX) Stake Has Increased by Sterling Investment Management Inc

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 128.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 5,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,195 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 4,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.6. About 3.50M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 8,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,437 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21 million, down from 99,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.56. About 4.54 million shares traded or 8.63% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 134,145 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Inc Wi stated it has 10,210 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Gould Asset Ca owns 0.55% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 11,941 shares. Forte Cap Limited Liability Corporation Adv holds 13,340 shares. One Cap has 4,905 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 16,522 are owned by Leavell Inv Mngmt. America First Investment Advsr Lc has 0.02% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The Massachusetts-based Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.14% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sei reported 347,081 shares. Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc invested in 2,059 shares or 0% of the stock. Counsel Ltd Liability New York reported 0.12% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Burney reported 61,692 shares. Beacon Finance Grp reported 11,209 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. S&Co owns 1.66% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 121,437 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Incorporated Limited invested in 0.22% or 180,307 shares.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 22,864 shares to 87,589 shares, valued at $7.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,670 shares to 33,492 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 3,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,622 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 15,288 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Steinberg Global Asset has 74,399 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Edgar Lomax Company Va, Virginia-based fund reported 598,102 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability Com has invested 0.59% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Country Club Tru Co Na holds 1.22% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 84,102 shares. Cutler Investment Counsel Limited Liability Co accumulated 89,693 shares. Farmers Commercial Bank stated it has 42,281 shares or 2.84% of all its holdings. Natl Asset Management Inc accumulated 30,179 shares. Mcrae Cap Mngmt reported 3,442 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. First Wilshire Securities Mgmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,590 shares. Valicenti Advisory Svcs holds 1.45% or 24,653 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland holds 0.07% or 1,650 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 61,288 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 200,962 shares. Btr Mgmt Inc has invested 2.77% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).