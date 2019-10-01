As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Asset Management Group Has Cut Position by $1.19 Million; Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Boosted Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $1.55 Million; Stock Value Declined

Asset Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc sold 9,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 52,752 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.92 million, down from 61,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $137.41. About 1.16 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 11,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 50,637 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59M, up from 38,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $134.51. About 727,424 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meridian Invest Counsel Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 7,074 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 1.37% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.27% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Trexquant Inv Lp accumulated 69,101 shares. Brown Advisory owns 923,122 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Of America accumulated 2,337 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 577,390 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel reported 83,322 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Company, Oregon-based fund reported 17,386 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.25% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hgk Asset owns 0.13% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,410 shares. Fire Inc holds 0.32% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 7,000 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 21,222 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 375,309 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank stated it has 4,912 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.90 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.