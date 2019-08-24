As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Value Rose, Robecosam Ag Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.38 Million; Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Cut Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $912,492 as Share Price Rose

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 64.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 10,904 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 30,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 4,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 19,469 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 24,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $214.66. About 3.45M shares traded or 16.91% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up strong same-store sales growth; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 1%-2% in U.S; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW STRATEGY IS WORKING GLOBALLY ACROSS BUSINESS; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s sales rise on back of revamped menu; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q REV. $5.14B, EST. $4.97B; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q EPS by 8c

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.53% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 542,383 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Ckw Financial Group has 3.54% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0.14% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com Pa invested in 1.82% or 113,239 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors holds 8,226 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 87,724 shares. America First Ltd Company owns 0.1% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,661 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Lc holds 757 shares. Punch And Assocs Investment has invested 0.03% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Enterprise Corporation invested in 10,048 shares or 0.42% of the stock. 604,774 are held by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Renaissance Limited Liability stated it has 3,277 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. 3,230 were accumulated by Capwealth. First Bank Of Omaha holds 0.89% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 68,541 shares.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 24.17 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.71 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spx Flow Inc by 72,448 shares to 270,200 shares, valued at $8.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avangrid Inc by 155,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lee Danner Bass Incorporated holds 21,904 shares. Cornercap Counsel Incorporated holds 2,503 shares. Cadence Bank Na has 0.77% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 15,986 shares. 5.53 million are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. Focused Investors Ltd Llc has invested 4.56% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gladius Cap Mgmt LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 16,607 shares stake. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 2,943 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.92% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jcic Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 430 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie accumulated 1.99M shares. Cohen Lawrence B owns 37,152 shares for 3.2% of their portfolio. Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.49% or 9,897 shares. Edgemoor Inv holds 7,180 shares. Girard Prtn Limited invested in 30,784 shares or 0.7% of the stock.