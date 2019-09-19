As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Value Rose, Lindsell Train LTD Upped Its Position by $37.99 Million; Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Increases Holding in Facebook (FB)

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 290,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 4.55 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $596.65M, up from 4.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $135.54. About 348,430 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 3,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 72,407 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.97M, up from 69,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $544.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $190.77. About 3.29M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Facebook is considering launching its smart speakers internationally first to avoid U.S. public scrutiny of data privacy issues, sources say; 22/05/2018 – EU antitrust official sees more scrutiny for Facebook, others; 26/04/2018 – Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer faced a grilling from U.K. lawmakers in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 28/03/2018 – Deepa Seetharaman: Breaking up (with Facebook) is hard to do; 10/04/2018 – Facebook Launches Bounty Program For Data-abuse Violations Ahead Of Zuckerberg Senate Testimony — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Consumer Groups to Zuckerberg: Stop Electioneering; Let Jimmy Carter Monitor Facebook; 17/04/2018 – TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT URGES FACEBOOK SHAEHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL REGARDING RISK OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – California pension system presses Facebook on data protection; 06/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook won’t be paying publishers an annual fee for their stuff:; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s actions ‘look a little bit like arrogance’: former company exec. But says they’re not

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 19,474 shares to 137,207 shares, valued at $11.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 11,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,693 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 1.38% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Co holds 10,541 shares. Amer Intl Inc stated it has 898,042 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 1.51 million shares or 0% of the stock. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com reported 779 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Kamunting Street Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability Com reported 30,407 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Lc holds 40,353 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Amer Trust Invest Advsrs reported 2.19% stake. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.31% stake. Tiger Global Management Ltd Liability invested in 9.38% or 8.98M shares. 13,496 were reported by Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc. Marathon Ptnrs Equity Management Limited holds 8.97% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 112,500 shares. Rnc Management Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 19,416 shares. Moreover, Swiss Natl Bank has 1.63% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7.82M shares.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07 billion and $5.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24,948 shares to 5.25 million shares, valued at $732.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

