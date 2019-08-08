As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Value Rose, Icon Advisers Lifted by $390,400 Its Position; Cincinnati Financial Has Trimmed Its Honeywell International Ord (HON) Holding by $17.38 Million as Share Value Rose

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10 million, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $167.2. About 871,797 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 114.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $129.21. About 1.36M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.47B for 20.80 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $996.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc Shs U (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2,800 shares to 110,994 shares, valued at $15.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ralph Lauren Corporation Class (NYSE:RL) by 2,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,600 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).