As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Value Rose, Godsey & Gibb Associates Upped by $723,948 Its Position; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Family Management Increased Position by $821,760

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 5,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,964 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.95 million, up from 116,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $131.47. About 1.46M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry

Family Management Corp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 6,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,696 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 19,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $131.4. About 1.84M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jefferies Pours Some Fizz On National Beverage’s Earnings – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PepsiCo’s Earnings: Assessing The Growth Story – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “My Ultimate Retirement Strategy for 15% Yearly Returns, Forever – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: AbbVie, Crocs, RealReal, Roku And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $658.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 18,473 shares to 8,049 shares, valued at $421,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Public Limited Com stated it has 0.6% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Roberts Glore And Communication Il holds 2.37% or 30,874 shares. Murphy Management stated it has 48,952 shares. Delta Capital Management Limited accumulated 33,177 shares or 2.62% of the stock. 28 are held by Smith Asset Gp Limited Partnership. 91,906 were accumulated by Colonial Tru Advsr. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 120,386 shares. Brookstone Mngmt holds 0.16% or 20,466 shares in its portfolio. Axa owns 906,874 shares. The Montana-based Stack Fincl Management has invested 3.16% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). South Texas Money Management Limited owns 0.12% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 22,819 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt has 133,978 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins stated it has 5.67 million shares. 208,584 were accumulated by Tctc Limited Co. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0.26% or 684,040 shares.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $231.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Doubleline Income Solutions (DSL) by 28,557 shares to 88,336 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Dynmic Credit And Mrt (PCI) by 43,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,726 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Dumais Michael R sold $1.15 million. $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Bailey Robert J..