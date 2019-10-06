As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Value Rose, Farmers Trust Co Has Cut by $1.00 Million Its Stake; As Waters (WAT) Market Value Declined, Holder Fenimore Asset Management Has Decreased Holding by $15.20 Million

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 7,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 62,297 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.17 million, down from 69,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $140.28. About 4.30M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corporation (WAT) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 70,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 250,154 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.84 million, down from 320,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $227. About 387,267 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 10/04/2018 – Waters Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 06/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: At Markup of Budget Views, Waters Blasts Harmful Republican Agenda; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Forces Regulators to Put Industry Profits over Consumer; 20/04/2018 – NH Senate: Connors, Rumpf & Gove Hail Signing of Law to Prevent Offshore Drilling in State Waters; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Introduces Resolution to Honor Vietnam Veterans & Memorials to their Service; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Crist and Esty Lead FY19 Appropriations Requests to Protect Communities at Risk of Flooding; 24/04/2018 – WATERS BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Waters Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – NESTLE CEO: MORE OPTIMISTIC FOR WATERS FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dividend Investing: Choosing Dividend Stocks, Part 1 – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “SunTrust Reiterates Hold Rating on Pepsico (PEP) – StreetInsider.com” published on October 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tesla Semi Electric Trucks Roll Into Frito-Lay Plant – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts React To PepsiCo’s Q3 Beat – Benzinga” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $354.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 6,292 shares to 50,160 shares, valued at $5.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullinan Associates holds 0.13% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 13,168 shares. Martin Currie Ltd stated it has 0.92% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Conning invested 1.48% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). M Holdings Inc owns 21,952 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited has 0.99% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 72,673 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 441,072 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 54,317 shares. Dana Inv reported 28,672 shares. 54,930 are owned by Lau Associate Ltd Liability Com. Milestone Gp invested in 2,691 shares. Town Country State Bank Tru Dba First Bankers Tru holds 2.51% or 41,494 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs owns 0.08% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 299 shares. Loudon Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,633 shares. Mechanics Bancorporation Department stated it has 30,616 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. 5,500 are held by Paw.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Can Danaher Walk Away From the Buyout of GEâ€™s Biopharma Unit? – 24/7 Wall St.” on May 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Retail On Display – Seeking Alpha” published on May 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Waters, and Astec Industries Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Incorpora (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 57,200 shares to 773,587 shares, valued at $67.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 82,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 883,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Colliers International Group I.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,528 were reported by Lowe Brockenbrough And. 34,235 were reported by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 32,410 shares. 61,559 are owned by Raymond James. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.05% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Wheatland invested in 3,800 shares or 0.62% of the stock. The Washington-based Perkins Coie has invested 0.04% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Illinois-based Magnetar Limited Com has invested 0.05% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Lmr Prns Llp owns 2,363 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Prns Llp has invested 0.07% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Colony Grp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Stifel Fincl holds 5,277 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 227,575 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $140.57 million for 26.64 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.