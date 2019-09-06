As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Rose, Stearns Financial Services Group Has Lowered Its Stake by $355,142; Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Camden Asset Management LP Has Lifted Position

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37 million, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $219.81. About 4.16 million shares traded or 131.66% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 9.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 2,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 26,615 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, down from 29,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $135.98. About 4.91M shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,849 were reported by Rench Wealth Mgmt. Parkside Financial Bank And Tru invested in 0.52% or 12,681 shares. First Western Cap Company holds 2,089 shares. Valley National Advisers invested 0.91% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lindsell Train Limited has invested 10.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Strs Ohio holds 0.6% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.09M shares. Mufg Americas Hldg owns 198,081 shares. Moreover, Kwmg Llc has 0.02% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Carnegie Asset holds 1.02% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 121,016 shares. Gw Henssler & Associate Limited has 1.62% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 144,544 shares. Riggs Asset Managment invested in 1,150 shares or 0.1% of the stock. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.19 million shares or 0.29% of the stock. Spinnaker Tru owns 41,204 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc owns 59,140 shares for 5.22% of their portfolio. Dupont Corp has 113,913 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio.

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86M and $529.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 86,382 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $13.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 71,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 641,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Agree To Purchase PepsiCo At $97.50, Earn 1.6% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.66 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra Energy (NEE) to sell $1.5B of equity units – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Camden Asset Management L P, which manages about $4.65 billion and $3.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New by 46,500 shares to 113,634 shares, valued at $134.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J2 Global Inc (Prn) by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indiana Invest Mngmt Com holds 0.59% or 5,893 shares. Oz Management Lp has invested 0.41% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Korea Investment reported 0.33% stake. Pioneer Trust National Bank & Trust N A Or invested in 18,891 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Violich Cap Management Incorporated has 15,990 shares. Regent Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.27% or 4,126 shares. Hemenway Tru Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,802 shares. Of Oklahoma has 1,200 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt holds 0.53% or 5,905 shares. Us Bancorporation De invested 0.29% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Gluskin Sheff And Associates Incorporated stated it has 31,510 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.31% or 36.12M shares. Natixis invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). North Star Investment Mngmt reported 0.17% stake.