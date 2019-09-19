As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Rose, Shareholder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Increased Its Holding; Duquesne Family Office Decreased Workday (WDAY) Stake by $6.32 Million as Shares Declined

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 132.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 10,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 17,785 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, up from 7,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $135.48. About 2.57M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Duquesne Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc sold 30,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 493,787 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $101.51M, down from 524,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $172.74. About 1.35 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Autus Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 18,826 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Baldwin Mgmt Ltd reported 5,485 shares stake. The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.2% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 11,576 are held by Edmp. Beach Investment Counsel Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 68,407 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Capital Inc has invested 0.38% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Invsts has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Eulav Asset Mgmt invested in 22,000 shares. 2,080 are owned by Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney &. Hgk Asset stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% stake. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 0.43% or 159,853 shares in its portfolio. Mengis Mngmt holds 33,275 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Stock Yards State Bank & reported 61,749 shares. Cap Fin Advisers Ltd Company invested in 802,626 shares.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in City Office Reit Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 34,990 shares to 148,560 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,277 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will PepsiCo Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Up 27% in Six Months: Will the Momentum Last? – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has Pepsico (PEP) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, up 42.59% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.42% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 4,000 shares. Moreover, Bp Public Ltd Com has 0.11% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 15,000 shares. Mirador Cap Prtn LP has invested 0.23% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Champlain Invest Prtnrs Limited Co holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 770,270 shares. Etrade Management Lc stated it has 0.03% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Nomura, Japan-based fund reported 10,459 shares. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Company stated it has 493,787 shares or 3.01% of all its holdings. Fort Point Cap Prns Limited Liability Com reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0.08% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). D E Shaw & Com holds 0.02% or 83,419 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 5,769 shares. Utd Cap Fin Advisers Ltd Llc has 19,641 shares. Pension Ser reported 189,118 shares.

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 652,923 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $82.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 9,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).