As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Rose, Shareholder Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lowered Holding; As Ball (BLL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Rampart Investment Management Company Has Cut Its Stake by $1.60 Million

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 6,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 48,845 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99 million, down from 55,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $127.92. About 5.57 million shares traded or 27.53% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 28,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 106,721 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, down from 134,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $74.73. About 2.85 million shares traded or 22.55% up from the average. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 27/04/2018 – Australia Industrial Valves (Gate Valves, Ball Valves, Globe Valves, Check Valves & Others) Market, 2013-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – Facebook Says Play Ball in Exclusive Deal to Stream 25 MLB Games; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp Aerospace Contracted Backlog of $1.7B at the End of First Qtr; 08/05/2018 – GERMANY’S VDMA ENGINEERING ASSOCIATION SAYS POLITICAL BALL ON IRAN IS NOW IN TEHRAN’S COURT AND AS LONG AS EU DOESN’T RE-ACTIVATE SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN, GERMAN BUSINESSES CAN LEGALLY DO BUSINESS WITH…; 06/03/2018 – BALL CORP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, CASH, TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS UNDER TERM LOAN & REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Ball Corp. Rtgs, Otlk Stbl; $500M Sr Unscd Nts Rtd; 24/05/2018 – Ladies and Gentlemen of Tampa Bay Jump into the Fight Against Human Trafficking with Gentlemen’s Ball; 13/03/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Rumors: Two New Game Modes Could Be Added in the Future; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 79,642 are held by Allstate. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Co stated it has 45,990 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.01% stake. 378,609 are owned by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund has 0.08% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.01% stake. Aviva Public Ltd Liability holds 126,246 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 1.17M shares. 1,714 are held by Regions Fincl. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 70,411 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amg Natl Tru Bank has invested 2.85% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Decatur Cap owns 1.56% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 139,681 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 103,000 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has 0% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 1,851 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 107,961 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $878.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 14,452 shares to 23,237 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $5.06 million activity. $5.06 million worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) was sold by HAYES JOHN A on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 13,677 shares valued at $725,018 was sold by MORRISON SCOTT C.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc Com New (NYSE:TJX) by 12,207 shares to 900,894 shares, valued at $47.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 5,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assets Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 39,800 shares. Fort Point Cap Lc owns 2,324 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt invested 0.59% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.36% or 323,165 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Company owns 2,163 shares. Markston Intl holds 105,537 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv holds 20,003 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Lourd Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 3,275 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corp stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Somerset Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.73% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Saratoga Research And Investment owns 2.41% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 288,382 shares. Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 26,437 shares or 2.18% of the stock. Personal Cap holds 0.14% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 101,640 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 302,567 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 16,899 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.32 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.