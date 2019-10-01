As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Rose, Ls Investment Advisors Cut by $375,708 Its Stake; As Hershey Co (HSY) Valuation Rose, Bridgeway Capital Management Boosted Stake

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 161,288 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.15M, down from 164,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $137.1. About 3.91M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hershey Co (HSY) by 37.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 93,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 343,100 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.99 million, up from 249,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hershey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $154.99. About 737,787 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 25/05/2018 – The Hershey Company Teams Up With Hershey Native & Soccer Phenom Christian Pulisic; 03/04/2018 – Hershey to Invest $500 Million in Making More Sustainable Kisses; 26/04/2018 – Hershey’s Brand Investments Boost Sales; 04/05/2018 – Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO – TO USE PROCEEDS OF NOTES OFFERING TO REPAY PORTION OF COMMERCIAL PAPER ISSUED TO FUND AMPLIFY SNACK BRANDS DEAL; 03/04/2018 – Hershey Announces Cocoa For Good, the Company’s Half-Billion Dollar Sustainable Cocoa Strategy; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Hershey $Benchmark; 2Y +55-60, 3Y +60-65, 5Y +75a; 26/04/2018 – Hershey’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY: ADVERTISING SPENDING ON ‘CORE CHOCOLATE’ IS UP; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q EPS $1.65

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.85 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $268.33 million activity. The insider HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL sold 524,260 shares worth $67.70 million.