As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Rose, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Increased Holding; Kahn Brothers Group Has Lowered Stake in Ny Times Cl A (NYT) by $6.53 Billion

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 485.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 69,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 84,170 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.04 million, up from 14,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.85M shares traded or 12.62% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Ny Times Cl A (NYT) by 29.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 200,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 472,272 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.41 billion, down from 672,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Ny Times Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 1.83M shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 03/05/2018 – President Donald Trump has asked the Pentagon to look into reducing American troops in South Korea, The New York Times reported on Thursday; 08/05/2018 – NYT: MOHAMMED HADI JOINS BIZDAY AS NEWS DIRECTOR; 26/04/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO – CAPUTO’S APPOINTMENT IS EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018; 09/04/2018 – WDTN: BREAKING: The FBI raided the office of Michael Cohen, a personal lawyer and confidant of President Donald Trump, Th…; 26/04/2018 – The Morning Download: New York Times CIO Lived Shift from Mainframes to Serverless Computing; 23/05/2018 – Jared Kushner has been granted permanent security clearance, The New York Times reported Wednesday; 25/05/2018 – UNDER DEAL U.S. WOULD ALLOW ZTE TO BUY AMERICAN PRODUCTS -NEW YORK TIMES, CITING PERSON FAMILIAR; 11/03/2018 – Trump bashes New York Times over Russia coverage; 29/05/2018 – NYTimes Communications: Exclusive: @DeBeers is getting into the lab-created diamond business with a new line of fashion jewelry; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES 1Q REV. $413.9M, EST. $408.0M

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 54,700 shares to 231,300 shares, valued at $30.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Prn) by 10.02 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.26 million for 65.93 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $799.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zedge Inc. by 35,593 shares to 168,331 shares, valued at $277.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Community (NYSE:NYCB) by 1.18 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Trinity Place Holdings (TPHS).

