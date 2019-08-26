As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Rose, Holder Johnson Investment Counsel Decreased Its Holding; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $8.30 Million

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.01M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $511.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $179.27. About 6.50 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/05/2018 – Ex-Facebook exec: Burgeoning data privacy laws will cause massive revaluation of internet companies; 10/05/2018 – Coatue Hedge Fund Keeps Faith in Facebook Following Data Scandal; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES STAKE IN ETSY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Mike Schroepfer, Facebook’s CTO, is managing a new group called “New Platforms and Infra.” This group will include efforts like VR, augmented reality and the newly formed blockchain group. 9/; 10/04/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before a join hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Co…; 19/03/2018 – LASRY: FACEBOOK HAS NOT BEEN ABLE TO REGULATE ITSELF; 21/03/2018 – Opposing Views on Facebook Controversy (Video); 20/03/2018 – Facebook said Monday it was hiring a digital forensic firm to conduct an audit of Cambridge Analytica. By Tuesday morning, Facebook’s audit had already hit a roadblock; 23/05/2018 – Adext AMaaS: The First & Only Transparent Self-Service Artificial Intelligence Outperforming Humans at Google AdWords + Facebook Ads; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IN OCT. 2017, ICO WRITES TO FIRM ABOUT ALLEGED WORK ON BREXIT CAMPAIGN

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (PEP) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 160,677 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.69 million, down from 166,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $133.06. About 2.46M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Incorporated (NYSE:NEE) by 172,792 shares to 236,866 shares, valued at $45.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 236,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Str (MINT).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.18 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments has invested 0.14% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Heritage Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sequoia Advisors Lc owns 31,432 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Greatmark Investment Prtnrs reported 9,958 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 126,430 shares. Main Street Ltd Liability invested in 0.07% or 1,700 shares. General Amer Invsts Co holds 160,000 shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. Selway Asset Mngmt accumulated 15,095 shares or 1.24% of the stock. New York-based Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.37% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Westpac holds 0% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 279,450 shares. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset has invested 0.01% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Northside Capital Ltd has 0.23% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 199,399 were reported by Argent Cap Management Limited Com. 113.26 million were accumulated by Vanguard Group Inc Inc Inc. Tru Communications Of Toledo Na Oh owns 1.44% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 46,022 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.10 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15M and $562.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $9.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 976,368 were accumulated by Thornburg Inv. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 1.11% or 564,600 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Llc reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bandera Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 73,150 shares or 7.55% of its portfolio. Hartline Invest Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 3,217 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.03% or 2,335 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 27,116 shares. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Co has 259 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Waters Parkerson & Co Limited Liability Com invested in 167,670 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams owns 2,606 shares. Alkeon Capital Mngmt Limited has 1.48M shares. Harris Associate Lp stated it has 0.88% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Horseman Management Ltd has 36,100 shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 26,332 shares. Sun Life Inc has 4,075 shares.

