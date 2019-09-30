As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Rose, Holder Gabalex Capital Management Decreased Its Stake; Central Bank & Trust Co Cut Position in Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) by $2.97 Million as Stock Declined

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 85.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 15,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 2,623 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $517,000, down from 17,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $207.88. About 500,824 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.49M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $137.09. About 1.76M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Time to Write Off Canopy Growth Stock in the Short Term – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Anheuser-Busch InBev – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Jefferies Out With 4 Sizzling Growth Stock Buys for the Fall – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Stocks to Watch This Week – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $443.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 4,736 shares to 30,866 shares, valued at $7.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Reit #986 (VNQ) by 48,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,481 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 EPS, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $502.36 million for 19.84 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Patten And Patten Tn holds 1.69% or 79,279 shares. Schroder Group Incorporated has 1,442 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd Com stated it has 0.13% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Proshare Advsrs Limited Company holds 34,090 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 483 shares. Kensico Management reported 15.06% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bank has 0.02% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Carmignac Gestion holds 1.83 million shares or 4.47% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama owns 201,827 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Ftb stated it has 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 1,918 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 28,137 are held by Stephens Ar. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 1,256 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Llc stated it has 0.05% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Murphy Mgmt holds 48,632 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Blb&B Limited Com owns 39,885 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.16% or 104,827 shares. Old Point Tru Financial Ser N A stated it has 4.18% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt owns 34,326 shares. Intact has 0.24% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Leuthold Gru Limited owns 0.09% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 5,478 shares. Cognios Capital Lc accumulated 16,732 shares. Bristol John W Incorporated New York accumulated 477,389 shares or 1.65% of the stock. Korea Inv Corp holds 0.72% or 1.28M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com has 0.16% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 309,899 shares. Joel Isaacson And Lc owns 14,296 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Evergreen Management Ltd Llc reported 23,309 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Valmark Advisers Incorporated holds 5,134 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.85 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: PepsiCo, Polaris Industries and Dana – Nasdaq” on February 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 2, 2018 : PEP, PAYX, LW – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “How stock market investors are preparing for the Trump impeachment battle – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 30, 2019.