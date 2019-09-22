As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Rose, Holder Connors Investor Services Trimmed Its Holding; Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Decreased Visa (V) Holding by $723,486

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 4,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 91,562 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.89M, down from 95,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.81 million shares traded or 90.08% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 22,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 220,238 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.88 million, down from 242,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.87M shares traded or 13.16% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.43 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sadoff Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Force Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has 8.89% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Michael & Susan Dell Foundation holds 43,022 shares. Country Club Na accumulated 7,470 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Commerce invested 0.89% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hm Payson & Company invested in 231,233 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel holds 1.08% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 17,378 shares. Dock Street Asset accumulated 117,476 shares. Trb LP holds 125,000 shares. Stearns Fincl Gp holds 5,716 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Cortland Assocs Mo reported 13.29% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bamco accumulated 151,830 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1,428 shares. Camarda Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 3.37% or 44,598 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 44,019 were reported by Of Oklahoma. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 218,541 shares stake. Optimum Investment Advisors holds 0.33% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 7,770 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.51% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Prio Wealth LP reported 280,682 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt Inc, a New York-based fund reported 17,580 shares. Moreover, Dupont Management has 0.36% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bowling Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.12% stake. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd stated it has 3,508 shares. Stevens First Principles Advsr holds 0.24% or 3,200 shares. Piedmont Advsr has 107,196 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 1,916 shares. Cohen Mngmt has invested 3.35% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). City Communication stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Mirae Asset Invests Ltd has 0.2% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 221,940 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.45 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $754.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 9,009 shares to 91,247 shares, valued at $11.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 9,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).