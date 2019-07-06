As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Rose, Holder Alethea Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; Harding Loevner LP Has Increased Holding in Abbott Labs (ABT) by $5.30 Million

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 67,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.62M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.66 million, up from 2.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.42. About 3.20M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WARRANTS TO SEARCH 2 RESIDENCES RELATING TO SUSPECT; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $368,000, down from 7,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 3.13M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 2.27M shares to 2.26M shares, valued at $144.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 834,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28M shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. 177,457 shares were sold by Contreras Jaime, worth $12.42 million on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foothills Asset Ltd has 23,635 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. 26,418 were accumulated by Arrow Fincl. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Pennsylvania Tru reported 139,076 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 699,949 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP reported 2,729 shares stake. Bancorporation Hapoalim Bm accumulated 10,640 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Perkins Capital Mgmt, Minnesota-based fund reported 39,154 shares. Legacy Prns Incorporated has 2.41% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Kentucky Retirement System Ins Tru Fund owns 34,919 shares. 1St Source Comml Bank holds 48,646 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 550,879 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Llc has 0.66% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 0.08% stake. First Personal Serv has invested 0.35% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd reported 0.14% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Amer Natl Insur Tx holds 0.79% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 123,390 shares. Summit Fin Strategies invested in 0.17% or 2,719 shares. Plante Moran Financial Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 16.58% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mason Street Lc invested in 0.51% or 200,397 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.38% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Vestor Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.42% or 107,919 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Llc has 5.22% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 59,140 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Lc, Washington-based fund reported 2,284 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc reported 0.3% stake. 31,528 are held by Fiduciary Fincl Services Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx. 33,974 were accumulated by Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 502,003 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru has 0.85% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The New York-based Forte Capital Limited Company Adv has invested 0.59% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on July, 9 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 6.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.61 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.17 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.64% EPS growth.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00M and $140.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ra Med Sys Inc by 118,523 shares to 206,980 shares, valued at $704,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kura Oncology Inc by 21,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc.