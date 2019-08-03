As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Rose, Highstreet Asset Management Trimmed Its Position; Excalibur Management Holding in Carlisle Co (CSL) Has Trimmed as Stock Rose

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 10.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 2,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 20,414 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, down from 22,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $127.92. About 5.57M shares traded or 28.23% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Carlisle Co (CSL) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 7,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 79,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73 million, down from 86,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Carlisle Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $140.04. About 428,527 shares traded or 19.41% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 23/05/2018 – Carlisle Title Transforms Closing Process With Milestone Messaging; 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) by 148,696 shares to 228,010 shares, valued at $12.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Reit by 7,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Methanex Corp. (NASDAQ:MEOH).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bright Rock Mngmt Lc has 65,132 shares for 2.67% of their portfolio. Trexquant Investment Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 7,502 shares. Cincinnati Ins Co reported 4.26% stake. Tirschwell And Loewy reported 0.22% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). S&Co reported 121,437 shares stake. 19,513 were reported by Atria Limited Liability. 22,465 were reported by Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt. Birmingham Al invested 0.18% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Natl Bank Of Stockton stated it has 6,769 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc reported 276,737 shares stake. Naples Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.48% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 15,279 shares. Fin holds 1,920 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 2,489 are held by Orleans Mgmt Corp La. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Co has 0.17% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 39,649 shares.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Nasdaq” on July 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Q2 Earnings Beat, Segmental Results Drive Sales – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Good News Is Bad News, or Vice-Versa? – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market News: PepsiCo Earnings Pop; Virgin Galactic to Go Public – The Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, PepsiCo and Occidental Petroleum – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.32 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carlisle Companies: $93 A Share Looks Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carlisle Companies: Steady As She Goes – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Carlisle Companies to Acquire MicroConnex – Business Wire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32 million for 15.09 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $6.57 million activity. ROBERTS DAVID A also sold $438,615 worth of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) on Thursday, February 14. Selbach Scott C sold $2.50M worth of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) on Tuesday, February 12.