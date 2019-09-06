As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Rose, Hennessy Advisors Has Boosted Its Position by $2.56 Million; Sei Investments Company Has Boosted Its Avx New (AVX) Stake by $381,412

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 44.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 67,700 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30 million, up from 46,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $136.49. About 119,911 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 277.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 22,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 30,511 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, up from 8,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.54. About 2,935 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 25/04/2018 – AVX 4Q ADJ EPS 19C; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q EPS 19c; 22/03/2018 – AVX Releases New T4Z Medical Series HRC4000 Tantalum Capacitors for Non-Critical Medical Devices; 04/04/2018 – AVX REPORTS A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC; 04/04/2018 – AVX: A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC; 03/05/2018 – AVX Releases New High-Performance MLO Band-Pass Filters for RF/Microwave Applications; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q Net $31.8M; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AFTER CLOSING, PARTNERSHIP WILL BE RENAMED AVX/KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG; 01/05/2018 – AVX is Sponsoring & Attending EDS 2018; 16/04/2018 – AVX to Present & Exhibit at the 2018 Components for Military & Space Electronics Conference & Exhibition

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 27,400 shares to 187,900 shares, valued at $23.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN) by 56,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,800 shares, and cut its stake in Clean Harbors Inc Com (NYSE:CLH).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greatmark Invest Prtn Inc has 9,958 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Qv Invsts Inc, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 137,535 shares. Marathon Capital has invested 0.14% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Adage Cap Prns Group invested in 0.54% or 1.76M shares. 2.12M were accumulated by Ajo L P. Garland Capital Inc accumulated 40,122 shares. 2,148 were accumulated by Baltimore. Tiemann Invest Limited Liability Company reported 0.22% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hyman Charles D reported 2.19% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Asset Grp Inc Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 61,871 shares. Summit Securities Gp has 0.08% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Advisor Prtn Lc holds 0.63% or 40,066 shares. Beacon Fincl Gp invested in 0.22% or 11,209 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Co reported 0.22% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Rothschild Corporation Il stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AVX shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.08 million shares or 0.49% more from 40.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 252,100 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 27,502 shares. North Point Port Managers Corporation Oh accumulated 0.06% or 17,000 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0% or 18,967 shares. Ameriprise holds 669,861 shares. National Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 85,157 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 17,875 shares in its portfolio. Jolley Asset Llc reported 3.37% stake. Hillsdale Management holds 0.23% or 148,100 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock reported 3.22 million shares. The Maryland-based Campbell Adviser Lc has invested 0.3% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Sei Investments holds 30,511 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). The California-based Los Angeles Management & Equity has invested 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX).

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 135,930 shares to 347,094 shares, valued at $26.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (NYSE:PDM) by 202,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 532,491 shares, and cut its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

