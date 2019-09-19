As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Rose, Asset Management Group Lowered Its Holding by $1.19 Million; Aerohive Networks (HIVE) Holding Held by Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) by 105.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 80,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.14% . The institutional investor held 156,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $694,000, up from 76,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aerohive Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.97M market cap company. It closed at $4.44 lastly. It is down 10.17% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HIVE News: 02/04/2018 – Aerohive® Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 10/05/2018 – AEROHIVE® SENIOR DIRECTOR OF GLOBAL TALENT ACQUISITION APPOINTED TO FORBES HUMAN RESOURCES COUNCIL; 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aerohive Networks, Inc. Investors (HIVE); 21/05/2018 – Nutreco Boosts Global Operations and Innovation with Cloud Networking from Aerohive®; 13/03/2018 – Bulk TV Partners with Aerohive Networks Delivering Powerful Connectivity to Customers; 19/04/2018 – Aerohive® Delivers Industry-First Combined SD-WAN & SD-LAN User & App Traffic Management; 25/05/2018 – Aerohive® Announces GDPR Readiness of Its Public, Private, and Portable Cloud Networking Architecture and HiveManager® Networ; 30/04/2018 – Aerohive® to Showcase Latest Innovations at Dell Technologies World; 27/03/2018 – UniSea Chooses Aerohive® for Mission-critical Fishery Operations in Extreme Environmental Conditions; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 20, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aerohive

Asset Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc sold 9,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 52,752 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.92M, down from 61,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $135.48. About 2.57 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.58 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold HIVE shares while 20 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 26.45 million shares or 4.99% less from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $422.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,657 shares to 3,913 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 31,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,385 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

