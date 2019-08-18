As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, Vestor Capital Lowered Stake; Rudolph Tech (RTEC) Shareholder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Raised Position

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Rudolph Tech (RTEC) by 14.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 46,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 377,078 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60 million, up from 330,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Rudolph Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $720.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $23.14. About 226,204 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 6.37% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 17/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23; 20/04/2018 DJ Rudolph Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTEC); 30/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q EPS 47c; 03/05/2018 – RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES INC RTEC.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Rev $73.1M; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c

Vestor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc sold 7,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 107,919 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.23M, down from 115,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 3.19M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 101,996 shares to 13,029 shares, valued at $511,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Comm Bcp (NASDAQ:CZWI) by 40,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,388 shares, and cut its stake in Heritage Finl (NASDAQ:HFWA).

More notable recent Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Rudolph Technologies Announces Rapid Adoption of the Dragonfly G2 System for Advanced Packaging Inspection – Business Wire" on January 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com published: "Rudolph Technologies Launches Second-Generation Dragonfly Inspection and Metrology System for Advanced Packaging – Business Wire" on August 29, 2018.

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40 million and $546.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,660 shares to 109,778 shares, valued at $20.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Japan by 5,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.96 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

