As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, Suntrust Banks Has Boosted Position; As Pepsico (PEP) Share Price Rose, Holder Cadence Bank Na Increased Position

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 34,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 724,470 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.78M, up from 689,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company's stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.14B market cap company.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oarsman Incorporated accumulated 18,043 shares. The Colorado-based Icon Advisers has invested 0.07% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Harvey Invest Ltd Liability holds 105,752 shares or 2.23% of its portfolio. Karpus Inc reported 0.01% stake. 54,246 are owned by Bowen Hanes & Company Incorporated. Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd has invested 1.45% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bahl & Gaynor Inc invested 2.4% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Addenda Cap holds 34,055 shares. Blackhill Capital Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 5,690 were reported by Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Limited Company. 29,209 are held by Oppenheimer Asset. Moreover, Maryland Capital Management has 1.84% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.59% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Poplar Forest Lc has invested 0.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). D L Carlson Grp holds 4,720 shares.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PepsiCo’s Growth Buckets: A Strategist’s View – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Cadence Bank Na, which manages about $255.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,878 shares to 85,855 shares, valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

