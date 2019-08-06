As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Pennsylvania Trust Co Lowered Holding; Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Holder First Quadrant LP Increased Its Holding by $1.73 Million

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 64.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 175,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 97,175 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.43M, down from 272,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $125.56. About 1.58 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) by 225.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 59,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 85,925 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 26,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Silgan Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.58. About 140,005 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 9.87% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SILGAN HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB+’; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q Net $45.7M; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Silgan Holdings Outlook To Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 30/05/2018 – Silgan Announces Completion of Amendment to Senior Secured Credit Facility; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 50C TO 54C; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Confirms Year Outlook; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 14/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Silgan Holdings Outlook Reflects Improving Operating Performance; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silgan Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLGN)

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 142,272 shares to 157,420 shares, valued at $9.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 17,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Associate Ct invested 2.93% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.61% or 954,724 shares in its portfolio. Coastline Trust reported 33,424 shares stake. Pecaut & Com holds 0.52% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 5,100 shares. Eagle Ltd Llc stated it has 35,066 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Harvey Company Ltd Llc reported 2.23% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Howe Rusling reported 91,387 shares. Beech Hill Advsr holds 3,200 shares. First Personal Financial has 1.47% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 39,361 shares. Proffitt And Goodson owns 395 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.25% or 2.21 million shares. Suntrust Banks owns 724,470 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. South State has 78,077 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. 30,430 are held by Thompson Mgmt Inc. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 2.38M shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 20.93 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 840 shares to 300 shares, valued at $140,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 26,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,200 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).